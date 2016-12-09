Jennie Garth Talks About Her ‘90210’ Costar Shannen Doherty’s Strength as She Battles Breast Cancer

Jennie Garth is shedding light on her 90210 costar Shannen Doherty‘s breast cancer battle. “She’s strong and beautiful,” Garth said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“She’s really reaching out to people who are going through the same thing as her and helping a lot of people. I think she’s doing a great job.” Garth also talked about Doherty’s bravery and how she shares updates with her fans on social media.

“It’s interesting because Instagram usually ends up being about all the beautiful and best parts of my day or life or how I look the best,” Garth reveals. “She’s willing and brave enough to put herself out there, going through this horrendous experience with such dignity and grace. I think that gives a lot of people the hope and faith that they can do it too.”

The star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in the midst of her trying time saying, “Sometimes it’s not graceful but it’s always healing both physically and mentally. It’s so easy to get depressed in the battle against cancer but everyday I wake up and remind myself to be happy to be alive, relatively healthy and able to move. I’m so thankful for this life I have.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and had a single mastectomy in May of that year as well. Later that year she released that her cancer had spread and would be starting chemotherapy treatments.