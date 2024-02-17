'Jellyfish' UFO Sighting in Iraq: What to Know

The world of UFO sightings and disclosure has been enamored with what seems to be a "jellyfish" UFO that was caught on camera at a U.S. military base in Iraq. According to USA Today, the reported "RAW footage of the October 2018 sighting dropped online back in January, causing quite a stir with folks.

UFO enthusiast Jeremy Corbell posted the RAW video, showing the "jellyfish" flying over the military base at a consistent speed, all before finally submerging in the Persian Gulf. Corbell then says the object emerged after close to 17 minutes and took off at a higher rate of speed.

"This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability," Corbell posted on Elon Musk's X platform (formerly Twitter). "The origin, intent, and capability of the Anomalous Aerial Vehicle remains unknown.

Adding some layers to the mystery is the Pentagon's official response of, "no comment." But others who spoke out with military connections called the "jellyfish" a bit of a "ghost story" for those at the base.

"It kind of just ended up being like the ghost story of the base. It didn't seem to be posturing to threaten us at all," Former Marine Michael Cincoski told NewsNation. "I believe some Marines were tasked to find it, and they kept an eye on it, but it wasn't like we were scrambling to defensive positions."

He did refute one piece of Corbell's video and claims. "It seemingly continued into the distance and got smaller and smaller. Whether that was because the sensor was zooming out or it was getting further away (I don't know)," he added. "But at no point could you see it drop into the water and shoot off into the sky, as has been claimed."

So is this the best proof yet that we're not alone? Or is it some sort of oddity from another dimension that has a shade in our own? Or hey, maybe the whole thing is just a pile of balloons. We will need to wait for more information if it ever arrives.