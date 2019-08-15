Warden Reassigned, 2 Staffers Placed on Leave at Federal Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Died

Following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the warden of the federal jail where he was being held has been reassigned, and two staffers have been placed on leave. According to CNBC, Attorney General William Barr moved warden Laine N’Diaye out of the position. Additionally, The U.S. Bureau of Prisons also placed two Metropolitan Correctional Center staffers on leave, pending an investigation. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec went on to say that “additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant.”

Epstein was being held in the federal prison without bail due to child sex trafficking charges. He reportedly took his own life over the weekend, even though he had been previously placed on suicide watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, for many years Epstein was friends with former president Bill Clinton, as well as current president Donald Trump. Both men have since distanced themselves from Epstein.

BREAKING: Warden of NYC prison where Jeffrey Epstein died temporarily reassigned, two staff assigned to his unit placed on leave amid federal probe into financier’s apparent suicide – WNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2019

While Epstein’s death is still being investigated, many social media users believe that foul play may have been involved, leading to a number of conspiracy theories.

“When they say you are insane for believing a conspiracy theory think of this,” one user tweeted,” 1. Cameras did not capture Epstein’s death. 2. Cellmate moved out of cell prior to his death. 3. Epstein was take off of suicide watch. 4. Guards did not check on him.”

This is pretty crazy. 1. Epstein was taken off suicide watch. 2. His cellmate was moved away. 3. The guard who was supposed to check on him didn’t. 4. The cameras “just happened” to malfunction. 5. Epstein allegedly committed suicide. Nothing to see here, move along… — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 12, 2019

“Here’s what I can’t figure: If you’re the psychologist in charge of Jeffrey Epstein… WHY risk taking him off suicide watch?” another user asked. “He’s the highest profile prisoner in the country. One suicide attempt already. MASSIVE scrutiny. Better safe than sorry. WHY would you do it?”

“I mean, honestly, they just happened to take him off suicide watch. They just happened to move his cell mate. They just happened to stop doing their checks. There just happens to be no cameras on him. This is classic Cigarette Smoking Man s—,” someone else quipped, referring to The X-Files in their theory.

So he was removed from suicide watch, his roommate relocated the day prior, his camera inexplicably fails, and his guard wasn’t a regular correctional officer. That’s a lot of coincidences. — Quest (@_Quest_) August 13, 2019

Regarding the investigation into Epstein’s death, Barr said, “We will get to the bottom of what happened.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images