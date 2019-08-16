Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, Spotted at In-N-Out Burger

Nearly a week after Jeffrey Epstein’s death, his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell has been spotted at and In-N-Out burger restaurant in California. The 57-year-old has been laying low since Epstein was arrested, but cameras recently snapped a photo of her eating at the popular fast food chain. She was reportedly readying a spy novel as she ate, per Fox News.

Epstein was taken into custody on child sex trafficking charges, but while in prison he is reported to have taken his own life. Maxwell has been alleged to have provided Epstein with underage girls for trafficking, and some women have come forward to claim that she also engaged in sexual activity with Epstein and some of the underage girls.

Also this week, the results of Epstein’s autopsy were announced, revealing that he sustained broken bones in his neck at the time of his death. Some of these bones are known to break during hanging deaths, but they are also said to be breaks that frequently occur during strangulation as well, per forensic experts. Currently, there is no official word that foul play is suspected in Epstein’s death.

Notably, on Wednesday the New York Times published an article in their Opinion section written by a woman named Jennifer Araoz who claims that she was one of Epstein’s victims when she was only 15 years old.

Araoz recounted her experience, and revealed details of how the late millionaire businessman would “trap” young women into being apart of his

“During my freshman year, one of Epstein’s recruiters, a stranger, approached me on the sidewalk outside my high school. Epstein never operated alone,” she wrote. “He had a ring of enablers and surrounded himself with influential people. I was attending a performing arts school on the Upper East Side, studying musical theater. I wanted to be an actress and a singer.”

“The recruiter told me about a wealthy man she knew named Jeffrey Epstein. Meeting him would be beneficial, and he could introduce me to the right people for my career, she said. When I confided that I had recently lost my father and that my family was living on food stamps, she told me he was very caring and wanted to help us financially,” Araoz continued.

At this time, is is speculated that all criminal charges against Epstein will be dropped due to his unexpected death.

