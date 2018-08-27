Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooter’s Cause of Death Revealed by Sources

The shooter in Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida during a video game tournament reportedly died by suicide.

Sources told The Associated Press and News4Jax that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney also told the Florida Times-Union he was told the suspect, who has not been identified, died by suicide.

During a brief press conference Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the suspect was a white male and authorities are not looking for a second suspect. Authorities said the suspect died at the scene.

The shooting occurred inside the Good Luck Have Fun video game bar room inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping center in Downtown Jacksonville. The tournament was being live-streamed on Twitch. Audio of the tournament circulated on Twitter, appearing to include the sounds of gunfire and screams before the Twitch stream was ended.

According to News4Jax, at least four people are dead and nine others wounded. Three victims are in stable condition at Memorial Hospital. Five others are in good condition at UF Health Medical Center, where a sixth victim is being treated for serious injuries.

Although the suspect’s identity has not been revealed, a player at the tournament told the Los Angeles Times the gunman was a player who lost.

The shooting marked the end of a sad weekend for Jacksonville. On Friday night, a 19-year-old was shot and killed after a high school football game. Two others were injured in that incident.

“Jacksonville cannot run away from this problem. It’s time for Jacksonville to take up the gun violence issue,” Gaffney, whose district includes downtown Jacksonville, told News4Jax. “We have to pray hard. We have to come together to come up with a real solution.”

“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved,” the owners of the Landing said in a statement. “The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has spoken with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry about the shooting and is sending state resources to the city. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also working with local officials, Sen. Marco Rubio confirmed on Twitter.

“Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage,” Sen. Bill Nelson tweeted. “Right now, law enforcement are doing their jobs under horrific circumstances and it’s important that people in the Jacksonville area heed their warnings.”

