Ivanka Trump’s Memorial Day Post Splits Social Media

Not everyone was thrilled with Ivanka Trump‘s social media post honoring veterans on Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, the Nation joins to remember the patriots who gave their own lives in service of ours,” she tweeted alongside a photo of decorated graves at Arlington National Cemetery. “As we spend this day with our loved ones, let us pay tribute to the fallen heroes who afforded us this freedom.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some of her Twitter followers sent messages of support back to Trump, like “Forever grateful” and “Thank you,” others weren’t happy with the first daughter’s post.

“Gag me,” one Twitter user wrote.

“No Trump ever served in [the] military,” another said.

After she shared a photograph of fireworks in the sky with her family in the foreground, some of her followers criticized her for appearing overly celebratory on a day that is meant to memorialize those who have died in the line of duty.

“Unclear on the concept. This is a MEMORIAL day, not a celebration,” one Twitter user wrote.

But others enjoyed the shot, calling it “heartwarming” and “beautiful.”

Still, some others shared a screenshot of a tweet from Ivanka Trump’s website circa Memorial Day 2017 telling followers to “Turn the music up — it’s a three-day weekend.”

“American servicemen [and] woman (sic) died so let’s PARTY!!!!!!” someone edited the image to read.

Earlier this year, Trump received some attention on social media after seemingly laughing at her father, President Donald Trump, after he called Apple CEO Tim Cook by the wrong name, mixing his surname up with the name of his company.

In a meeting at the White House in March for the American Workforce Police Advisory Board, the president sat down with Ivanka, Cook and others to lead a discussion about the importance of American technology jobs and education.

During the meeting, the president praised Cook for Apple’s contributions in the field before getting his name wrong.

“We’re going to be opening up the labor forces, because we have to,” Donald Trump said. “We have so many companies coming in. People like Tim, you’re expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to right from the beginning. I used to say, ‘Tim, you got to start doing it over here.’”

“And you really have, I mean you’ve really put a big investment in our country,” he continued. “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Twitter users predictably had a field day with the slip, which included Ivanka laughing among the ranks, tweeting a string of crying-laughing emojis in response to a Daily Show video rounding up the previous times Trump has called someone by the wrong name.