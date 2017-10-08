Investigators Discover Las Vegas Shooter Had ‘Target Practice’ in Desert Two Days Before

Investigators have learned domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock was recorded driving near an area close to his home where locals usually go for “target practice.”

A law enforcement official told The Wall Street Journal that the 64-year-old was seen in footage recorded on the Friday before the Las Vegas massacre took place. Paddock can be seen driving alone on a road that leads to one place, an area frequented by locals for target and practice shooting.

The publication adds that the footage was collected from a home surveillance system by authorities investigating the case.

Though his neighbors barely knew him, Paddock spent most of his time in Vegas hotels and a small home he owned in Mesquite, Nevada, about a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, officials learned Paddock went on a “weapons-buying spree” in 2016, acquiring most of the 47 guns he owned since last October.

In the days following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that took place on the Las Vegas strip, officials obtained a number of rifles from his 32nd floor hotel room in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, fully equipped with “bump stocks,” devices that allow a semi-automatic rifle to act like an automatic.

With a week nearly passing, investigators are starting to form a picture of Paddock. ABC News reports that some law enforcement officials are increasingly discovering that Paddock had severe mental illness that was likely undiagnosed.

The 64-year-old was known for gambling in casinos for hours on end, with little or no human contact. One source told ABC News Paddock was known to show many antisocial traits that are typical of past mass shooters.

On Oct. 1, Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring 500 more.