Instagram Erupts With Photos of People Posing With Volcanic Mount Agung

In the age of social media, some people will do anything to gain their 15 seconds of fame or get the perfect Instagram picture, including posing in front of an erupting volcano.

As thousands of locals flee the potentially dangerous and deadly eruption, Instagram has been flooded with selfie photos in front of Mount Agung, a trend that is being met with mixed reactions.

“I woke up today at 3:55 AM with the intention to drive towards Agung to see the volcanic eruption and ash cloud, and also I wanted to pet a puppy. I’ve done one of the two,” Instagram user echo_aroundtheworld captioned a picture of her striking a yoga pose with the erupting Mount Agung in the background.

Another person seemed to be cheering to the dangerous eruption.

Good morning Agung A post shared by Raphael Van Cappel (@raphbba) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

“I see fire,” wrote baliusa under a silhouetted picture of herself giving the peace sign.

One of the most impressed view in my life 😍I see fire 🔥 #balilife #volcanoview #eruption #freedom #sunrise #mothernature A post shared by Anna Video Bali (@baliusa) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:20pm PST

On Monday, Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management raised its alert for Mount Agung to the highest level after it erupted for the second time in a week, claiming that the “potential for a larger eruption is imminent.”

According to the New York Post, the alert has forced more than 100,000 locals to evacuate and the airport has been shut down for three days, stranding 60,000 fliers.