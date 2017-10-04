Police Officer Shoots at Actor Portraying Bank Robber

Law enforcement in Indiana is currently investigating a situation in which an Indiana State Police officer shot at a man he thought was robbing a business.

ABC News affiliate, ABC-7 reports a police officer in the western city of Crawfordsville mistakenly fired a gunshot at a local actor portraying a bank robber for an independent film project.

State police explain that Crawfordsville police were responding to reports of a possible robbery at the Backstep Brewing Co. on Tuesday evening when they encountered actor Jim Duff.

Wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun while leaving the brewery with his back to Sgt. Matt Schroeter, the officer can be heard telling Duff in dramatic body camera footage to drop the gun.

But as Duff turns toward the officer, Schroeter fires a shot that misses the actor. Immediately dropping the prop gun, Duff pulls off the mask, telling him he was filming on a movie set.

Though the officer orders him to get on the ground, Duff can be heard telling his co-stars and crew, “You guys better get out here.” When they slowly come out the door, Schroeter tells them to stay inside.

According to the ISP, the production company, nor bar owners told local businesses and police department that a movie was being shot in the area. ABC-7 reports that Duff was placed into custody until police confirmed he was part of a movie scene.