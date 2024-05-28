'Incredibly Sad to Hear of the News': Kate Middleton and Prince William Speak out After Plane Crash

Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their condolences to the family of pilot Mark Long on Saturday after he died in a horrific plane crash. Long was flying a World War II-era fighter when he crashed in a field in Coningsby, England. The prince and princess of Wales quickly posted a message online mourning the accident.

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby," the post read. "Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family." At the time, Long's identity had not been revealed publicly but it was since revealed in a report by the BBC.

Long was flying a World War II-era Spitfire when he crashed on Saturday. He was near the Royal Air Force's (RAF) base in Coningsby, and the exact cause of his crash is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the RAF said: "Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, and while the formal investigation is ongoing, the RAF has instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight [BBMF]."

That could impact the royal family's plans for next weekend, when they will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. King Charles III is scheduled to make his first international trip since he was diagnosed with cancer. He and Prince William are expected to mark the occasion in Portsmouth, England on Wednesday, June 5 and then in Normandy, France on Thursday, June 6. That was supposed to include a tribute by the BBMF and the "Red Arrows," but now that plan is in question.

RAF Captain Robbie Lees was the one to confirm Long's passing. He spoke more about Long with reporters from the BBC, saying: "Mark was a Typhoon pilot here at RAF Coningsby and for the last four years, he has been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. A great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator he will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Lee noted: "The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise, we ask others not to speculate." He then continued: "I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday. Our thoughts remain with Mark's family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time."