In-N-Out Reveals Major Expansion

Burger lovers in one southern state will soon be able to order a famous Double-Double, 3×3 Burger, Double Meat burger and more, with a side of fries. On Monday, the infamous Baldwin Park, California-founded fast food restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger announced a major expansion that will bring In-N-Out to Tennessee for the very first time!

After first opening its doors in California in 1984, In-N-Out Burger has since expanded to the states of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. However, the beloved fast food chain has all but been absent in Tennessee, with Tennesseans having to travel extremely long distances to experience founders Harry and Esther Snyder's simple business philosophy – "give Customers the freshest, highest quality foods and provide them with friendly service in a sparkling-clean environment." That will soon change. In-N-Out announced Monday plans to open future restaurants in Tennessee with an Eastern territory office to be built in the city of Franklin. The chain's first Tennessee restaurants are set to open by 2026. The chain did not say what cities in Tennessee will get a restaurant.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner, president and sole granddaughter of Harry and Esther, said in a press release. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

Per local outlet WKRN, In-N-Out plans to invest $125.5 million to establish an office in Franklin, a project that will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County. Construction on the 100,000-square-foot office building is set to begin by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026.

Confirming the news, Snyder said, "this expansion is significant for our Company." She added that "for many years, we've heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we've ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State." The planned expansion marks In-N-Out Burgers' first establishments east of Texas.