IKEA Recalls Dresser After Eighth Child Death

Following the death of another toddler, IKEA is once again recalling multiple chests and dressers.

The Swedish company issued a reminder of a 2016 recall of chests and dressers following reports of the furniture tipping and falling on top of children, resulting in dozens of injuries and multiple deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that IKEA has received 186 reports of Malm dressers tipping, resulting in 91 cases of injuries. In addition, there have been 113 reports of other dressers and chests tipping, resulting in 53 cases of injuries. Eight children have died due to the tipping furniture.

The most recent case involves the death of a two-year-old boy from California, who was crushed to death by a Malm dresser in May after being put down for a nap. The family alleges that they had not been made aware of the 2016 recall of the Malm dressers.

The recall includes all Malm three-drawer, four-drawer, five-drawer, and six-drawer models as well as several other dressers and chests.

“The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children,” the IKEA recall re-announcement states.

Customers can either return the recalled dressers for a full refund or they can get a free kit to fasten the furniture to the wall. The company is offering free dresser pickup for those who wish to return the dressers and free in-home anchoring.

It has been reported that the family of the latest victim plans to sue IKEA for the two-year-old’s death. On April 10, 2017, a Philadelphia court ruled that the death of another two-year-old boy killed by the dressers was wrongful, and the judge approved a settlement of over $16.6 million.