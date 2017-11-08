Twitter Reacts to Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia has officially made landfall along the British Isles. The storm made history as its position proves it is the farthest east that a major hurricane has traveled in the Atlantic.

Triggering school and business closings, Ophelia is the first major hurricane in Ireland and the U.K. since the 1980s.

The storm has already claimed three lives. One woman was killed after a tree fell on her car during the hurricane’s strong winds. A man died in a chainsaw accident after trying to remove a tree felled by Ophelia, and another man was killed after a tree fell onto his car, according to the BBC.

With winds of 80mph (130km/h) expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia head towards the U.K. from the Atlantic Ocean, the Republic of Ireland is bearing the brunt of the storm. Off its south coast, winds of 109 mph have been recorded.

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Ireland are without power, while an amber wind warning has been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Wales.

As Ophelia’s intensity is expected to die down as the storm moves inland, Twitter reacts to the storm.

Hurricane Ophelia hits Ireland

Video from +____ shows Belfast being hit by hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane-force winds from #Ophelia battering Spelga Dam, Co.Down.

? Neil Gordon pic.twitter.com/n6zsjsPCBL — Cool FM (@coolfm) October 16, 2017

One BBC editor shared photos of a few fallen trees as the result of Ophelia. The three reported deaths from the storm thus far have had to do with fallen trees.

A BBC weatherman shows pictures of businesses in Galway City boarding up and preparing for winds and floods brought by Ophelia.

Boarding up and sandbags in Galway City. Winds already gusting at 95km/h (60mph). pic.twitter.com/duzcD47Sw1 — Barra Best (@barrabest) October 16, 2017

Video shows the roof of Douglas Community School in Cork County, Ireland being torn off the building and flung into the air by strong winds.

A roof (Douglas Comm school gym) goes airborne in #Ophelia ‘s storm to hurricane force winds. Report: Simon Murdoch pic.twitter.com/xa4PvwUqXg — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 16, 2017

Most flights in and out of Ireland have been canceled today.

Dublin Airport pictured earlier looking pretty deserted due to Hurricane Ophelia.#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/WE11UV8XD7 — Team FA (@TeamFA) October 16, 2017

Neighbors in Waterford, Ireland struggle to pull a fallen tree to the ground.

Ophelia hits Ireland (continued)

Flooding, dangerous winds and fallen trees seem to be the biggest dangers Ireland faces as over 300,000 of its residents are without power.

Red sun takes over England

Meanwhile in the England, Ophelia’s gusts are kicking up dust from the Sarah Desert and Iberia and giving the sky and sun an eerie, red glow.

The sky over #London takes on a very end-of-days hue as the remnants of hurricane #Ophelia reach the UK and Ireland. @PA pic.twitter.com/jCSFGOSAQn — Dominic Lipinski (@domlipinski) October 16, 2017

Former Hurricane Ophelia is making London look pretty apocalyptic right now https://t.co/SnC09NCZam pic.twitter.com/ha6Dpormzn — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 16, 2017

A great satellite shot showing #Ophelia and the air that’s being pulled up from the #Sahara and Iberia. Jo pic.twitter.com/ixwgyhMEys — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 16, 2017

Some British Isle residents scoff at the storm

While Ophelia has proven to be dangerous in Southern Ireland and some parts of the U.K., those unaffected by its strong winds made note that the storm didn’t live up to its hype.

#Ophelia I guess the hurricane is done in ballinasloe…

It wasn’t so bad..

It literally felt like a normal weather for this season — Litty af (@zimmerpotatooo) October 16, 2017

The schools are off tomorrow as well? My kids have done more damage to the house today than a x hurricane could ever.. #Ophelia — belfast child (@liamball31) October 16, 2017

Another man made a game out of the flooding and strong gusts of winds.

Only in Ireland would you see this during a hurricane ???#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/DyieyOad1v — HOLLYWOODBINE (@Hollywoodbine) October 16, 2017

Others joke about Hurricane Ophelia

Other British Isle residents took to Twitter to make light of the situation, alluding to the fact that despite major school, public transport and business closings, many Irish pubs stayed open throughout the storm.