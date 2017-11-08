Twitter Reacts to Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia has officially made landfall along the British Isles. The storm made history as its position proves it is the farthest east that a major hurricane has traveled in the Atlantic.
Triggering school and business closings, Ophelia is the first major hurricane in Ireland and the U.K. since the 1980s.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The storm has already claimed three lives. One woman was killed after a tree fell on her car during the hurricane’s strong winds. A man died in a chainsaw accident after trying to remove a tree felled by Ophelia, and another man was killed after a tree fell onto his car, according to the BBC.
With winds of 80mph (130km/h) expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia head towards the U.K. from the Atlantic Ocean, the Republic of Ireland is bearing the brunt of the storm. Off its south coast, winds of 109 mph have been recorded.
Hundreds of thousands of homes in Ireland are without power, while an amber wind warning has been issued for Northern Ireland and parts of Wales.
As Ophelia’s intensity is expected to die down as the storm moves inland, Twitter reacts to the storm.
Hurricane Ophelia hits Ireland
Video from +____ shows Belfast being hit by hurricane-force winds.
Hurricane-force winds from #Ophelia battering Spelga Dam, Co.Down.— Cool FM (@coolfm) October 16, 2017
? Neil Gordon pic.twitter.com/n6zsjsPCBL
One BBC editor shared photos of a few fallen trees as the result of Ophelia. The three reported deaths from the storm thus far have had to do with fallen trees.
Trees down outside Dromore County Down @BBCNewsNI #OpheliaNI pic.twitter.com/mJPn4EYue4— Louise Duffy (@NewsDuffy) October 16, 2017
A BBC weatherman shows pictures of businesses in Galway City boarding up and preparing for winds and floods brought by Ophelia.
Boarding up and sandbags in Galway City. Winds already gusting at 95km/h (60mph). pic.twitter.com/duzcD47Sw1— Barra Best (@barrabest) October 16, 2017
Video shows the roof of Douglas Community School in Cork County, Ireland being torn off the building and flung into the air by strong winds.
A roof (Douglas Comm school gym) goes airborne in #Ophelia ‘s storm to hurricane force winds. Report: Simon Murdoch pic.twitter.com/xa4PvwUqXg— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 16, 2017
Most flights in and out of Ireland have been canceled today.
Dublin Airport pictured earlier looking pretty deserted due to Hurricane Ophelia.#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/WE11UV8XD7— Team FA (@TeamFA) October 16, 2017
Neighbors in Waterford, Ireland struggle to pull a fallen tree to the ground.
Big effort now 3, 2, 1 #HurricaneOphelia #waterford pic.twitter.com/F4LpBsBBaB— Iain O’Byrne (@OByrneIain) October 16, 2017
Ophelia hits Ireland (continued)
Flooding, dangerous winds and fallen trees seem to be the biggest dangers Ireland faces as over 300,000 of its residents are without power.
@LimerickCouncil tree down between old golden vale and Salesians. #HurricaneOphelia @Live95fmNews pic.twitter.com/J3hTYItZ9L— Lisa McCutcheon (@Lisamarie_m) October 16, 2017
#HurricaneOphelia in Cork pic.twitter.com/efRSRJvjSK— 8thContinent.pl (@8thContinent_pl) October 16, 2017
Roads blocked in Cork after the #HurricaneOphelia pic.twitter.com/hg2v1nXEVA— 8thContinent.pl (@8thContinent_pl) October 16, 2017
Red sun takes over England
Meanwhile in the England, Ophelia’s gusts are kicking up dust from the Sarah Desert and Iberia and giving the sky and sun an eerie, red glow.
Eerie sky appears over UK as #Ophelia causes #redsun https://t.co/zU7af3Edf2 pic.twitter.com/0OVSKdrhX2— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 16, 2017
The sky over #London takes on a very end-of-days hue as the remnants of hurricane #Ophelia reach the UK and Ireland. @PA pic.twitter.com/jCSFGOSAQn— Dominic Lipinski (@domlipinski) October 16, 2017
Former Hurricane Ophelia is making London look pretty apocalyptic right now https://t.co/SnC09NCZam pic.twitter.com/ha6Dpormzn— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) October 16, 2017
A great satellite shot showing #Ophelia and the air that’s being pulled up from the #Sahara and Iberia. Jo pic.twitter.com/ixwgyhMEys— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) October 16, 2017
Some British Isle residents scoff at the storm
While Ophelia has proven to be dangerous in Southern Ireland and some parts of the U.K., those unaffected by its strong winds made note that the storm didn’t live up to its hype.
#Ophelia I guess the hurricane is done in ballinasloe…— Litty af (@zimmerpotatooo) October 16, 2017
It wasn’t so bad..
It literally felt like a normal weather for this season
The schools are off tomorrow as well? My kids have done more damage to the house today than a x hurricane could ever.. #Ophelia— belfast child (@liamball31) October 16, 2017
Another man made a game out of the flooding and strong gusts of winds.
Only in Ireland would you see this during a hurricane ???#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/DyieyOad1v— HOLLYWOODBINE (@Hollywoodbine) October 16, 2017
Others joke about Hurricane Ophelia
Other British Isle residents took to Twitter to make light of the situation, alluding to the fact that despite major school, public transport and business closings, many Irish pubs stayed open throughout the storm.
Ireland in a hurricane…— Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) October 16, 2017
Schools closed
Public Transport Cancelled
Businesses Closed
Pubs Open…#OpheliaIreland #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/BQwBsB1OIY
Irish people in hurricane Ophelia #Ophelia #Ireland pic.twitter.com/2BtgD7ZcXH— Martins Laksa (@rakabinebugi) October 16, 2017