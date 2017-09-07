Watch: This Video Shows All Three Hurricanes Forming at the Same Time

Hurricane Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in recorded history. Sadly, it’s not the only hurricane on the way.

In addition to Irma, hurricanes named Jose and Katia have both formed over the past couple of days. In the map above, you can see all three storms forming at once.

As you can probably guess, Irma is the biggest of the three. The Category 5 storm is located right in the middle of the map, making its way through the islands of the Caribbean. Irma has already left plenty of destruction in her wake, and she’s still got a long way to go.

On the left side of the map, just off the east coast of Mexico, Katia can be seen forming.

While the storm is stationary at the moment, Katia is gaining strength as it sits off the coast. It’s only a Category 1 hurricane as of now, but it has the potential to grow into a Category 3 by the time it makes landfall in Mexico this weekend.

Lots going on here. Tropical Storm #Katia gains strength in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to become Hurricane Katia w/in 72 hr. Mexico threat pic.twitter.com/wU2pZooKQe — Nick Merianos (@NickMerianos) September 6, 2017

On the opposite side of the map, coming right behind Irma, is Hurricane Jose.

Like Katia, Jose is currently a Category 1 hurricane with room to get bigger and more dangerous as it gets closer to land.

Jose is expected to hit some of the Antilles as it strengthens, but experts are also predicting that the storm will turn north before it reached the United States.