New Video Footage Shows the Damage Hurricane Irma’s Eye Is Causing in the Florida Keys

Right now, the eye of Hurricane Irma is hitting the southern Florida Keys. The storm has already knocked out power for more than 500,000: pic.twitter.com/v8TaB2hKrs — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017

The eye of Hurricane Irma is starting to hit the southern Florida Keys. The storm is already wrecking havoc on the state, as it begins to make landfall.

It is pummeling the southern part of the state with excessive rains and heavy winds. Additionally, Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane.

More than 6 million people were ordered to evacuate the state, which is the largest mandatory evacuation in U.S. history. Residents in southeast Florida have also reported tornadoes.

The storm has also already knocked out power for more than 500,000 people. The largest outage is over 533,000 for Miami-Dade County, and Palm Beach County has reported over 108,000 outages.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Irma was approximately 20 miles southeast of Key West and 110 miles south of Naples.

The Florida Keys and Tampa Bay area are under a storm surge warning.

Just as Hurricane Irma begins to hit Florida, Hurricane Jose is not too far behind. The second hurricane, heading in a similar path as Irma, remains a Category 4 storm with 130 miles per hour winds.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Jose is positioned northeast of Puerto Rico, with recorded winds of 110 miles per hour.