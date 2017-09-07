Two Men Die in Freak Accidents Caused by Hurricane Irma

Two men in Puerto Rico have died in two unrelated accidents caused by severe weather conditions tied to Hurricane Irma. Severe rain drenched Puerto Rico and the hurricane approached, which made conditions outside hazardous.

The first deceased man was 64-year-old Roberto Collazo Porrata, a fisherman anchored at a beach in the Juana Diaz municipality, according to Primerahora. A lightning strike hit the water next to him, which killed him.

Three neighboring men also suffered severe burns form the strike but survived. Their later condition is unknown.

The second man, Juan Pérez Meléndez, apparently also died during the storms. The 75-year-old was apparently doing repairs on his roof when he slipped off his ladder. He suffered a blow in the fall that killed him.

Theses men are among several others that have been taken from by the storm.

Ahead of the storms, a man was surfing off the coast of Barbados was knocked from his board and broke his neck on a reef.

On the devastated island of Barbuda, an infant was killed as the eye of the storm collided with the area.

