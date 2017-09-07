Hurricane Irma Category 5 Winds Missing Puerto Rico

Hurricane Irma has left a lot of destruction her wake so far, but, luckily, Puerto Rico narrowly avoided some of her most devastating winds.

#Irma is missing Puerto Rico to the north. Winds are just 30-40 mph on the coast. pic.twitter.com/5vehst0oRt — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) September 6, 2017

As reported by Tim Buckley, the Chief Meteorologist for WFMY News 2 in North Carolina, The highest winds missed the small island territory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Max wind at San Juan so far is a 63 mph gust. That’s managable. #Irma #PuertoRico,” Buckley later tweeted.

Finally, as the storm continued to make its way past Puerto Rico, Buckley reminded his followers that the residents there ended up being very lucky.

Puerto Rico should be thanking it’s lucky stars tonight. Those are the max wind gusts reported. #Irma pic.twitter.com/SFHsL4Z5Bl — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) September 7, 2017

Florida’s Gov. Rick Scott recently released a statement on the impending landfall of Hurricane Irma.

“If you’re told to evacuate, get out quickly. We can expect additional evacuations as this storm continues to come near our state,” Gov. Scott said.

“A storm of this size can have effects statewide, and everyone must be prepared,” Gov. Scott added.

Hurricane Irma is considered to be “the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history,” and is expected to hit the continental United States within the next week.