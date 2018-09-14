Weatherman ‘Bracing for His Life’ in Dramatic Hurricane Florence Report Goes Viral

A weatherman who appeared to be “bracing for his life” during a dramatic Hurricane Florence report has gone viral for embellishing the severity of his situation.

In the clip shared to Twitter, the forecaster appears to be in a high-wind situation and is seen struggling to even withstand the force of the storm.

And then, suddenly, a couple of people appear in the background, casually walking around as if the wind is having no affect on them.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

A number of people have commented on the post, with pretty much everyone in agreement that this one of the funniest things to come out such a truly dire situation.

And he Oscar goes to pic.twitter.com/KTuS6ar1cI — 𝕶𝖆𝖙 𝕱𝖚𝖑𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖟 (@KatbeeFulgenz) September 14, 2018

“Why to reporters reporting on hurricanes have to stand out in the wind and rain? We know that there’s a lot of rain and high winds in a hurricane. Reporters reporting on a house fire don’t stand in the fire,” one Twitter user quipped.

Maybe it was just where he was standing. Hilarious! Like a wind mime!🤣🤣🤣 — Rose Mary Kelty (@RoseMaryKelty1) September 14, 2018

“How is he bracing for life but the people behind him walking with no problem and don’t look [too] wet,” another person tweeted, while someone else joked, “Even if the dudes didn’t walk past, he is not selling that to anyone haha.”

While many joked about the “over-dramatic” weatherman, others pointed out that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

I love the one with the news caster paddling a canoe and people walk by her in the camera shot! 🔽🔽🔽It’s tragic what “production” does to something that should be more, truth with substance, not with embellishment or flair. Sad that some people are tricked by indecent folks. pic.twitter.com/S6LAr7Kj1J — Clark Horton (@Nomosismine) September 14, 2018

One of the more infamous — and hilarious — weatherperson faux pas’ was when TODAY Show weather-contributor Michelle Kosinski was shown paddling around in water that appears to be very deep, only to have a could of gentlemen walk right in front of the shot and revealed that it was only about ankle-high.

I once saw saw a cameraman tossing leaves and debris in front of a camera to make it look more windy than what it was — Tracie Tom (@tracietom) September 14, 2018

Quirky weather reporters aside, Hurricane Florence has done a lot of damage so far and state officials are urging citizens to donate to relief efforts if they can.