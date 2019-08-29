Hurricane Dorian: Florida Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Storm

Florida is bracing itself for what’s to come. Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency upon the once tropical storm upgrading to Hurricane Dorian on Wednesday. Early reports suggest that it may become a Category 3 upon making landfall in the states.

On Wednesday, the tropical storm bumped up to a Category 1 when it struck the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The day before it appeared as though Puerto Rico was going to be on the receiving end of the storm, however a late push kept the island’s impact at a minimum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now all eyes are on Florida as it prepares for the hurricane this weekend.

“I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis began his statement. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/f5cqCroirU pic.twitter.com/mIGTVR6SUG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2019

Jacksonville has found itself in the eye of some trajectories. Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Wednesday that they remain a day or two away from “making any decisions about evacuations.”

Forecasts are all over the place as to where it will make landfall. While Florida remains the most likely across the board, some predictions have North Carolina as a potential victim. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, said, “Even up into the Carolinas is not out of the question.”

Myers also added that it’s far too early to make a prediction about where in Florida will be impacted.

A hurricane of that nature, nonetheless, will likely hit Florida with up to 10 inches of rain in spots and “life-threatening flash floods” according to CNN.

If this remains a hurricane and does strike Florida, it’ll be the first hurricane of the season to make contact with the state.