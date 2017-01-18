How to Get a Body Like Gwen Stefani

At 47 years old, Gwen Stefani is still a show stopper. The pop icon and mother of three is pure motivation for women across the world — hey, those abs of hers are no joke! Scroll down to get a body like Gwen.

Stefani’s former trainer Mike Heatlie shared Stefani’s workout with Shape, and we’ve got the details! Heatlie says that HIIT circuits combined with cardio sessions will get you the weight loss results you’re looking for.

Do each exercise for the allotted number of reps, then move onto the next exercise without resting. After you’ve completed exercises 1-5, do 2 minutes on the rowing machine (or other cardio exercise) as fast as you can. Rest for 2-3 minutes, depending on your fitness level, then repeat the entire circuit three more times for a total of four sets.

1. Dumbbell Squats | 20 reps: You’ll feel it in your buns, thighs and biceps. Learn how to do it by clicking here!

2. Standing Lateral Shoulder Raises | 15 reps: Your shoulders will be burning by the time this one is over! Learn how to do it here.

3. Kettlebell Swings | 12 reps: You’ll be a human pendulum! Check it out here.

4. Unbalanced Lunges | 20 reps: Grab two dumbbells of uneven weights (like a three-pounder and a five-pounder) and hold them above your head. Then get to lunging! Try it with a kettlebell if you can’t do it with dumbbells. Here’s how to do it.

5. Assisted Triceps Dips | 15 reps: If you’re not around an assisted triceps dip machine, you can still get in some good triceps dips! Use a sturdy bench, chair, couch or box and get to work! Click here to learn how to do it.

6. Rowing Machine | 2 minutes: Don’t have a rowing machine laying around the house? We don’t blame you! Hop on the treadmill or simply jump rope as fast as you can for two minutes. Here’s a secret: You don’t even need an actual jump rope!

Don’t forget to rest for a few minutes, then repeat this workout up to three more times. Gwen Stefani bod, here you come!

