House Approves $25 Billion USPS Funding, and People Have Mixed Thoughts
The major changes happening at the USPS have been alarming Americans, but not everyone is happy that Congress has stepped in. The House of Representatives approved legislation that would provide $25 billion to the postal service to halt cutbacks and make sure services are uninterrupted during the upcoming election. This measure is likely to be blocked by the Senate or vetoed by President Donald Trump.
The clear roadblocks frustrated onlookers, wondering why the lawmakers wasted time on a measure that will likely be shot down. Others were fuming that they took time for this, but they did not hash out a stimulus package that would send direct payments to Americans first. Supporters of the measure also took shots at the Senate for holding up that measure. Any way you look at it, the situation is stressing out people on both sides. Scroll through to see some onlookers' thoughts on the matter.
Pelosi has no problem rushing back from summer break to help the post office. However she had no problem leaving American people with no Stimulus help! Why cant we have a bill just about covid? With no state bailouts!— kim (@kim37933631) August 23, 2020
Let's correct this. The senate will not pass any legislation without explicit permission from the impeached president. The senate is led by a coward who has surrendered his honor and integrity to a Russian asset.— D Spalding (@dloy113) August 23, 2020
please understand what’s happening, and support the @USPS as much as you possibly can! https://t.co/TNdbz1BUuK— chloe (@chloeseraphin) August 23, 2020
Just so I understand this, we can give 25B to the post office when the mail has greatly decreased in an electronic age but we couldn't spend 5B to protect our borders?
WTF is wrong w everyone?— The Pooch (@jpucci39) August 23, 2020
You don’t sound too committed to the USPS to me. Just pass the bill, then move on to pass Covid relief.— THE Newt Scamander (@noosch) August 23, 2020
So sick of the game playing...🙄 pic.twitter.com/jfj57YL1BO— Dingle Burvis (@bunnehbooboo) August 23, 2020
Put $500 cash in an envelope & mail it to yourself through the #USPS. If you're not brave enough to do that, vote in person this Nov 3rd! #Trump2020NowMoreThanEver— TRUMP'S SILENT MAJORITY! 🇺🇸 (@realTrumpForce) August 23, 2020
Now let’s get a bill to get some stimulus in people’s hands .. it’s been almost a. Month— Keilani 🌴Bleux🌻🌏🏄🏽♀️💋🐶 (@KeilaniV21) August 23, 2020