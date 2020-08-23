House Approves $25 Billion USPS Funding, and People Have Mixed Thoughts

The major changes happening at the USPS have been alarming Americans, but not everyone is happy that Congress has stepped in. The House of Representatives approved legislation that would provide $25 billion to the postal service to halt cutbacks and make sure services are uninterrupted during the upcoming election. This measure is likely to be blocked by the Senate or vetoed by President Donald Trump.

The clear roadblocks frustrated onlookers, wondering why the lawmakers wasted time on a measure that will likely be shot down. Others were fuming that they took time for this, but they did not hash out a stimulus package that would send direct payments to Americans first. Supporters of the measure also took shots at the Senate for holding up that measure. Any way you look at it, the situation is stressing out people on both sides. Scroll through to see some onlookers' thoughts on the matter.