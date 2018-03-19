Horror House Adult Siblings Living Together in Rural California Home After Hospital Release

The seven adult children rescued from the California “horror house” have been released from medical care and are living together in a rural area of the state.

The children’s lawyer Jack Osborn told ABC News that the seven oldest children of alleged child abusers David and Louise Turpin were released from Corona Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

He said they were quietly transported to their new home, where they will be reunited with the family’s dog and will each have their own bedrooms to begin making new lives for themselves.

The location of the home is being kept secret, but Osborn said he escorted the adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29, to their new residence.

“The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims,” Osborn told ABC News.

He said the siblings are excited to move on from their disturbing past and have hope for their futures.

“They’re joyful, warm, considerate,” Osborn said. “It’s not all about them. They want to hear what’s going on with you and me and my family… It’s just really fun. It’s fun to be around them. Of course, they’re really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now.”

After spending two months inside the medical center, Osborn said much of the siblings’ first day after being released was spent outdoors. He said they experienced several “firsts,” including picking citrus and making themselves Mexican food and ice cream sundaes.

The lawyer said the siblings are receiving continual occupational, physical and psychological therapy, and they are looking forward to the prospect of learning other adult skills, including driving a car, which none of the adults have ever done.

Osborn said the children want to lead normal lives and are interested in pursuing careers in the future.

“Some asked whether they could be nurses without having to give injections or seeing much blood,” he said, adding that the Turpin kids “want to be independent” and “want to do things for themselves and they want to start having independent lives where they’re responsible for themselves. That’s the goal and that’s what everyone is working toward.”

While the seven eldest children have been released from medical care, the condition of the six underage siblings is unknown.

The children’s parents, David, 57, and Louise, 49, face a dozen criminal charges in the alleged abuse of their 13 children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29. The charges include torture, false imprisonment and abuse. Only the youngest child appeared to have been spared from the alleged abuse, according to prosecutors.

Authorities entered the house to find the children living in filthy conditions, with some strapped to their beds, and malnourished. Prosecutors allege the Turpin parents denied their children food — while eating healthy amounts themselves — and only allowed them to take one shower a year.

David and Louise were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their home in Perris, California, and dialed 911 from a disconnected cell phone.

The Turpins are being held on a $9 million bond each and face life in prison if convicted. They have plead not guilty on all charges.