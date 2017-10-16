Homeless Man Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Subway Riders

The police arrested a homeless man over the weekend who was accused of sexually assaulting subway riders as they slept.

According to the authorities, Michael Baskerville, 28, went as far as to perform oral sex on one subway rider, New York Post reports.

Early on Saturday, the police caught Baskerville at the Wakefield-241st Street train station. He was arrested not long after he allegedly groped a 19-year-old that he was seated next to at the terminal.

The teenager was the second person that Baskerville had assaulted that morning. The first victim was also 19-years-old and was sleeping when Baskerville allegedly assaulted him.

The cops said that Baskerville chose to perform oral sex on the young man before being chased away by him. A short time later, the victim called the police to report the crime.

When the cops found Baskerville, he was allegedly groping the second man through his pants. Law enforcement officers confronted Baskerville and discovered that he had robbed the victim of his wallet and phone.

Baskerville was promptly arrested and charged with a number of crimes including criminal sex act, sex abuse, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, forcible touching and possession of a controlled substance.