Boy Asks for ‘Forever Home’ in Tear-Jerking Letter to Santa

A 9-year-old boy in England is only asking for one thing this Christmas — a forever home.

Louis William penned a letter to Santa asking for a home for his family and a bedroom with a desk so he can build his Lego models.

“To Santa, this year for Christmas please can I have a forever home. I don’t want any new toys I just want all of my old toys that are in storage and I would like my own Lego bedroom with a desk to build my models,” the letter reads. “Everyone is sad living here and I just want us to be happy again. Thank you and have a lovely Christmas, love from Louis Williams.”

Williams currently lives with his mother and two sisters in government subsidized living in Kent, England. His mother, Nicola Williams, told SWNS that their living space is so small that they don’t even have room to put up a Christmas tree.

“There’s not even enough room to put a Christmas tree up, they can’t even play with their toys. The kids ask when it’ll go up and it breaks my heart. I do my best as a mother, but this was gutting.”

The family was forced into homelessness after Nicola Williams fell behind on rent despite working as a trainee teacher and running her own children’s party business. In the time span of less than 10 years, they have been forced to move 14 times.

The 31-year-old mother of three said that the stress of their living situation has begun taking its toll on her son, who recently collapsed at school and whose grades have begun slipping. She said that his letter, which she shared to her Facebook page, was heartbreaking.

“I felt gutted reading his letter. It’s not right that all he’s asking for is a home for himself. Nobody asked him to write that, it’s just all he wants,” she said. “I feel like I’ve let him down. Seeing what all the other children are asking for, this breaks my heart.”

The family is currently on the waiting list with Dartford Council for more permanent accommodations.