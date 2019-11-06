High School Teacher Charged With Having Sexual Relationship With Student, Dead in Murder-Suicide

A high school teacher charged with having sex with a student was found dead on Wednesday morning in Huntersville, North Carolina. The 63-year-old was arrested last week over allegations of of a sexual relationship with a student, and now local news outlet WSOCTV reports that she appears to have died in a murder-suicide with her husband.

Emma Ogle taught at Garinger High School up until last Thursday, when she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. On Wednesday morning, her husband, 59-year-old Michael ogle did not show up for work. A relative went to the house to check on him and Emma.

The family member said that they saw Emma Ogle barricaded inside of her home holding a gun. They called police around 8 a.m., and they responded immediately.

Residents were asked to avoid the area on Hambright Road in Huntersville, and a nearby elementary school was even put in lock-down. Police stormed Ogle’s home in full SWAT gear, but it was too late. Both she and her husband were dead, and authorities suspect it was a murder-suicide.

Detectives will reportedly be doing a full investigation of the house to get an idea of what happened. There is still no information on when Emma and Michael Ogle were shot, but both had gunshot wounds which were apparently the cause of their deaths.

Meanwhile, their house is across the street from Lake Norman Charter Elementary School, which went into a “code yellow” lock down. This means that classes may continue, but all outdoor activity is suspended. The lock down lasted until about 10:15 a.m., and police say the school was not involved in the shooting at all. Police cleared the scene entirely at around 10:45 a.m.

Ogle was taken into custody at 8 p.m. ET on Halloween night. She was reportedly charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student. After the arrest, she was suspended with pay while the investigation was conducted.

Ogle taught career and technical education, or CTE, specifically in health occupations. Her affair was reportedly with a 17-year-old student, beginning in the spring. It allegedly turned sexual over the summer.

Ogle had worked within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district since 2005. She taught for nine years at Vance High School, but then transferred to Garinger in 2014. She was 63 years old.