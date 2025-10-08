Here’s Why You Should Explore Upstate New York’s Haunted Trail This Halloween Season

It’s spooky season. Aside from silly and scary costumes, pumpkin patches, and hay rides, there’s an entire demographic of Halloween lovers who indulge in haunted experiences. If you’re looking for the ultimate itinerary, Upstate New York is the place for you this Halloween season.

This summer, PopCulture was invited to participate in some stops on their haunted history tour courtesy of I Love NY. Here are five spots to try out this Halloween season and beyond for those interested in year-long tours.

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House

Originally constructed in 1858, owners and guests have long reported encounters with a “fragrant ghost.” Many have claimed that a mysterious floral scent is present through its 18 rooms. There have been ongoing talks and sightings of a “lady in white,” said to be the spirit of a young woman lost in a tragic 19th-century love story. For nearly half a century, the home has been meticulously preserved by architect Joseph Pell Lombardi.

Tours of the property are offered all year round. But each fall season, there’s a special Myths & Mysteries tour where guests can learn about experiences in the home, uncover the story of the residents’ unusual lives and explore the architectural connections to 19th-century spiritualism. For those brave enough, the Lady in White tour features unsuspecting guests and can journey through the history with an interactive show along the tour.

Tarrytown House Estate’s Winter Palace

This gorgeous 26-acre estate offers panoramic views of the Hudson River. Since 1840, guests have enjoyed its Georgian-style suites and contemporary rooms. Despite its haunted offerings, guests can enjoy fine dining, event spaces, and easy access to the region’s cultural attractions, haunted and non-haunted.

Also open to the public year-round, those who are seeking a potentially haunted time can stay overnight in the King House Mansion, where it is believed that Sybil Harris King, a former resident, takes up the second floor. Over the years, guests have claimed to have experienced her presence.

Allegedly in 1955, Sybil Harris King, daughter of Benjamin Newtown Duke, co-founder of the American Tobacco Company, died on the second floor of the King House Mansion in room 293, where she’s said to linger. Sybil was married to Frederick King, son of Thomas M. King, who was vice president of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad and owner of what is now the King House Mansion.

Guests, overnight or visiting for a different tour, can also dine on-site at the Goosefeather Restaurant, where the staff are available to share the mansion’s haunted history.

Paranormal Investigation at The Shanley Hotel

Taking haunted to new heights is the Shanley Hotel. It’s lauded as one of New York’s most haunted inns and has a long history of unexplained happenings. The property has been featured on Ghost Hunters and Ghost Lab. Those interested can stay overnight as visitors or on a day pass for paranormal investigations. Many record their stay to review footage and analyze any potential occurrences later.

Burn Brae Mansion

Tucked away in the wooded acres in the Catskills, Burn Brae Mansion in Glen Spey is a popular spot along the New York Haunted History Trail. Guests have been welcomed to stay overnight for more than 100 years, many of whom report strange sights and sounds. Don’t be surprised by how many dolls you see in various closets.

Silvio’s Villa

Believe it or not, hot spot restaurants can have a haunted past. Housed in an elegantly restored 18th-century mansion in Warwick, guests dine on classic Italian dishes, and afterward can be taken on a guided tour and learn about the restaurant’s alleged paranormal activity. Guests enjoying their pasta or calamari at Table 24 are seated beneath the site of a tragic suicide, where many report strange activity still occurs during their meal.

