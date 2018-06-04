Here’s When Melania Trump Is Making Her First Public Appearance Since Surgery

First Lady Melania Trump is set to make her first public appearance since her emergency kidney operation last month.

Melania Trump has been out of the public eye for 25 days, but that is about to change when she makes her first public appearance during a Memorial Day reception for Gold Star families at the White House at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to President Donald Trump’s official schedule, which was released Sunday night. The event, however, will be “closed press,” meaning that the media will not be allowed inside, allowing Melania to mostly remain out of the spotlight.

It has also been announced, according to the Daily Mail, that the first lady will not attend the G7 summit in Canada this week with her husband, nor will she travel to Singapore for a historic meeting with North Korea on June 12.

The 48-year-old has not been seen since Thursday, May 10, when she, along with President Donald Trump, welcomed home three Americans who had been held captive by North Korea. Four days later, on May 14, White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham announced that the first lady had been rushed into emergency surgery for a benign kidney condition.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” Grisham’s statement read. “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Her husband visited her later that day and stated that she was “in great spirits” and doing well.

While the first lady returned to the White House on May 19, her lack of any public appearances sparked speculation and various theories to run rampant regarding her true whereabouts, with some penning their own guesses on Twitter that ranged from her actually having undergone plastic surgery to her “finally going after that divorce she wants so badly.”

While Grisham repeatedly denied claims that Melania was missing, the first lady herself took to Twitter to address the worry and speculation.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018



