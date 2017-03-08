Here’s Why We’re in Awe of This Half-Marathon Mom of Triplets

(Photo: Photo via PEOPLE)

Suzy Goodwin has completed more than 50 marathons and ultramarathons in her life. You might think that having kids would hinder those impressive fitness stats, but 35-year-old Goodwin saw it as an opportunity to share her active lifestyle with her family.

In fact, in October, she completed the North Carolina Halloween Half-Marathon— while pushing her 14-month-old triplets in a 3.5-foot wide, 120-pound stroller.

"The great thing about running as a sport is that it grows with you," she told PEOPLE. "When you become a parent, it's less individual and more something you can share with your kids. Charlotte, Gabriel and Gideon have an older brother who is 3; I have enjoyed the quality time with him and was hopeful they'd enjoy stroller running as much as he does — they do!"

One perk of racing with triplets? They'll nap just as well as you will after the race.

"[The triplets] like taking in the sights and sounds at a race. They typically nap really well afterward, having engaged with all of their senses."

As you might imagine, running a race with three little ones could set you back on time. Goodwin said she even had to stop to change a diaper!

"At miles two to four, Charlotte was reaching over and stealing her brothers' toys and crackers. I had to stop a few times to reprimand her and calm them down," she says. "At mile seven, I had to stop to change Gabriel's diaper. I heard the 'I've pooped' cry before I smelled it. Luckily, there was a trash can nearby!"

Goodwin said she ran the race to raise money for the Cape Fear Valley Health NICU, where her triplets were born early and spent the first two months of their lives.

"My husband had just returned from Afghanistan and the babies went through a lot of ups and downs as they learned to regulate their own body temperatures, feed and breathe on their own. God did great things through the nurses, respiratory therapists and neonatologists in the NICU, who were part clinician and part counselor for us."

Her unique story doesn't end there! The Fayetteville, North Carolina even native submitted her race time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 19 seconds to Guinness World Records in hopes that she will become the first-ever record holder for completing a half-marathon with a triple stroller.

"Now that I have completed the race, my record is 'evidence pending,'" she said.

Here's to hoping her record pulls through and she can officially say she has raced the fastest race while pushing triplets at the same time.

