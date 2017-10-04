Here’s What We Know About the Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend

Given that there has been no motive established at this time as to why gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, investigators are hoping that his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, can help unravel the mystery.

Danley, 62, lived with Paddock in his Mesquite, Nevada home. At the time of the shooting, she was on her way to her home country, the Phillippines. Later this week, Danley is expected to return to the United States. Investigators are hoping to learn if she has any knowledge of the case.

Travel records, which were obtained by ABC News, show that Danley was traveling on an Australian passport. She is a citizen of both the Phillippines and Australia. She arrived in Manila on September 15, two weeks before the shooting took place.

“We are continuing the investigation into that female,” said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “There are several questions that need to be answered … but she is currently out of the country. We are making arrangements to contact her upon her return.”

Danley was born in the Philippines and reportedly lived in Queensland until 2003. She then moved to the United States with her husband, Geary Danley, whom she married in 1990.

One of Geary’s children, Dionne Waltrip, spoke out about Danley. She had nothing but good things to say about Danley, adding that she was someone who would never have been involved in Paddock’s deadly plot.

“She is a good and gentle person,” Waltrip said. “I know she has to be devastated by what has happened.”

When Danley called it quits with her husband, she listed her home residence as a Reno unit. The place was owned by Paddock.

Much like Paddock, Danley appears to be a gambler. She was once a high-limit hostess for a club at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno. As for Paddock, he reportedly played high-stakes video poker often spending up to $10,000 a day.

Former FBI agent Steve Gomez says that Danley could possibly be the most vital source of information.

“She has probably the best insight into the mind of Paddock prior to him killing all these people,” Gomez said. “So they definitely want to hear from her what was going on in his life.”