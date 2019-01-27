‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Shades Tom Brady Ahead of Super Bowl LIII: ‘Take That MAGA Hat out of Your Locker’

Daniel Radcliffe is not rooting for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII.

The former Harry Potter star expressed his support for the Los Angeles Rams in next Sunday’s NFL game, while promoting his new comedy series Miracle Workers and taking a dig at former reality star turned president, Donald Trump.

“He should stop winning things,” Radcliffe said of Brady during an interview with Variety at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. “Take that MAGA hat out [of] your locker.”

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: “Take that MAGA hat out your locker” | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/uGI608bP3b — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2019

Radcliffe’s comments had to with a 2017 interview with Brady where the football player was speaking with press after the Patriots’ 2017 Super Bowl win when a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in his locker, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

The Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will play the Los Angeles Rams. The upcoming event secures the Patriots as the third franchise in NFL history to appear in three straight Super Bowls, after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and beating the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Following the eventful AFC Championship game, Brady made headlines when he dropped several F-bombs — one on live TV — as he celebrated the win. The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller, 37-31. The Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, 26-23, in overtime.

When CBS reported Evan Washburn asked Brady what it meant to him to head to another Super Bowl, he replied, “Unf—ing believable, bro.”

Brady also uttered the same curse word when speaking to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “Back to the f—ing Super Bowl,” he said to Kraft, adding, “I love you, man.”

After the initial excitement wore down and Brady took to the podium to address the media, he said he was trying to “cut back” on his loose lips.

The upcoming game will be Brady and head coach Bill Belichieck’s ninth Super Bowl together, extending their own record. Their run began at Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots beat the Rams. They will face the franchise again, 17 years later.

Super Bowl LIII will air live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS. Gladys Knight is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the game and Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show.