Harris Teeter Scraps Old Logo After 20+ Years

A Harris Teeter in Charlotte, North Carolina, has unveiled a new logo as part of its rebrand campaign, but it has its critics. On March 10, the grocery store chain posted a video showing a cookie with the old logo broken in half to reveal the new logo. "Sweet new things are happening at Harris Teeter," the supermarket chain announced. Compared to the old logo with its bright red Jester-like font and white and green design, the new logo is minimalist with larger letters and deep red color. The old logo outlined a fish, apple, and loaf of bread, but they have now been colored in. In the expected course of events, many took to social media to slam the new logo: "From a font standpoint, alone, the new logo is uncomfortable. ... It looks more like a trucking company logo than a neighborhood grocery store." The last time the logo was updated was in the 1990s, Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson told The Charlotte Observer. The new logo reflects Harris Teeter's evolution as a more elevated shopping experience, Glen Hilzinger, chief creative officer for Luquire, told The Charlotte Observer. The Charlotte-based advertising and marketing agency is responsible for Harris Teeter's marketing campaign. As the team considered the new logo, they thought: "Let's not make it a revolution, let's make it an evolution."

Hilzinger said he worked with Harris Teeter officials for three months to develop the new logo design. Initially, Hilzinger said, some logo designs were "completely unrecognizable." Yet it was important to maintain familiarity while signaling that Harris Teeter has changed. He said the new label under the logo name, "Your Neighborhood Market," better represents Harris Teeter's persona as well. Under the previous logo, it said, "Neighborhood food & pharmacy." The new logo is part of Harris Teeter's rebranding efforts. As well as an updated logo, the company has adopted a new tagline, "In Food with Love," as it adapts to changes in the grocery industry and the needs of its customers, according to industry publications The Shelby Report and Progressive Grocer. According to the outlets, the rebranding campaign began on March 1.

Harris Teeter has a new logo, and some people aren't happy about it. https://t.co/g69u92jHu2 — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) March 15, 2023

During the next few weeks, Hilzinger said the new logo and branding campaign would be rolled out on storefronts, packaging, and shopping carts. When people see the new logo while shopping, on TV, or in digital brand campaigns, he hopes it will make the logo even more appealing. "Harris Teeter shoppers are very loyal. They really love the brand," Hilzinger said. "I think people get attached to a certain look and feel, it's something they're familiar with, and now we're changing it." The supermarket has had several logos throughout Harris Teeter's more than 60-year history. In the late 1930s, Harris and Teeter grocery stores were independent stores before merging in 1960. Harris Teeter, an Ohio-based subsidiary of Kroger Co., has over 250 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.