‘Halloween’ Star Daisy McCrackin Kidnapped as Part of Ransom Plot

Halloween: Resurrection actress Daisy McCrackin was reportedly kidnapped and held for ransom, according to new court documents.

NBC News reports that a recently revealed indictment details that the actress and a fellow actor named Joseph Capone were kidnapped by three people and held for two days.

Reportedly, Capone was violently injured during the crime, with the documents stating that one of the kidnappers “did unlawfully and maliciously deprive Joseph Capone of a member of the body and did disable, disfigure and render it useless …”

The suspects — 32-year-old Keith Andre Stewart, 25-year-old Johntae Jones, and 26-year-old Amber Neal — allegedly demanded ransom from McCrackin in exchange for letting her and Capone go free.

According to available information, the incident began with Jones and Neal stealing McCrackin’s Lexus, and then later obtaining a gun and bringing Stewart in.

The three allegedly went to the actresses home where they found McCrackin and Capone, whom they attacked. His blood was discovered at the scene.

Next the three alleged kidnappers reportedly placed black hoods over the victims’ heads and drove them to a home belonging to Jones. Capone was said to have been kept in a in a bathtub without clothes for around 30 hours.

Capone was “beat, punched, and kicked” at some point after attempting to come to the defense of McCrackin. The court documents state that he was also assaulted with a handgun, had his tongue and eyes injured, and had parts of his face cut.

Allegedly, the suspects eventually drove McCrackin to multiple Bank of America ATMs in order to have her get them cash, but after demanding $10,000 that she was unable to withdraw, they settled for a check.

The indictment also alleges that Neal forged documents that suggested McCrackin gifted her the Lexus, claiming she was the “new Registered Owner.”

The suspects then allegedly drove McCrackin back to her home. She reportedly escaped and notified police of what happened. They allegedly tracked down the suspects and took them into custody.

Neal was released for some reason, and then later re-arrested during a traffic stop that went viral. A misunderstanding of the situation prompted some to criticize the police for arresting her. The department later clarified that “this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant.”

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

Bail for Jones and Neal was set at $1 million, and Stewart’s was set at $2.08 million. The district attorney has stated that if the multiple charges each one of them face are successfully prosecuted then they could all potentially be given life in prison.

