Gym Bans Cable News on Its TVs and We Totally Get It

(Photo: iStock)

TVs are meant to be a welcome distraction for so many, but for one facility in the U.S., it is becoming a token of the current political climate.

A gym in Scranton, Pennsylvania has banned 24-hour news networks from their facility because of an increase in heated political arguments and near fights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officials from the Greater Scranton YMCA say more than the exercise has been exhausting members who complained about their”safety, both physically and emotionally” as many have either seen or experienced politically charged arguments inside the gym during workouts.

CEO, Trish Fisher told ABC News affiliate, WNEP that it’s not so much the content that’s the problem, but rather the arguments and threats that pop up.

MORE: Keeping Gym Clothes on After a Workout Can Lead to Serious Negative Health Effects

“I’ve been here three years now and I really didn’t hear much about this until six months ago. So, we just want people to feel welcome here and I think this might help,” Fisher said.

While Fisher believes it’s a safe haven, she wants people to want to come her and feel part of the community.

“[But] when arguments are being, you know, taking place over politics and things like that, they don’t feel safe. I just don’t think it’s the right place for it,” she said.

Fisher says, for the most part, the cable news ban has been well received. But while some gym goers believe it will stop all the problems as it’s what everyone has been fighting about lately, others suggest TVs are a distraction to your main goal.

“Watching TV is just not what you should be doing. That’s just my opinion,” said gym member, Frank Swaha. “You should be here to work out, get healthy, and enjoy yourself with fitness, not be worrying about what’s on the news.”

If you are looking to brighten up your style at the gym and add some personality to your workout, check out our Womanista Approved Gym Bags.

Related:

12 Celebs Who Still Look Flawless Even in Workout Clothes

Adele’s Hilarious Gym Selfie Proves She Is Every Single One of Us

Blake Lively’s Gym Photo Proves We’re All the Same