8-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Carnival Cruise Ship Balcony

An 8-year-old girl has died after falling from the second-story of a Carnival Cruise Line ship.

The young girl fell onto the ship’s lower deck at the Port Miami seaport at 8:15 a.m. After rescue workers unsuccessfully attempted CPR, she was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in “extremely critical condition.

NBC Miami reports that girl did not recover from her injuries and died later that day.

Carnival Cruise Line said they did all they could to help the girl after the fall.

“The ship’s medical team responded immediately and the child was transported to the ship’s medical center,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement. “She was subsequently transferred via ambulance to a local hospital. The ship’s command immediately contacted Miami-Dade Police Department which is on site.

“Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time.”

The Miami-Dade County police officers are said to be investigating the incident to figure out how the young girl fell.