Federal Officials Reportedly Give Ghislaine Maxwell Paper Clothes out of Fear of Suicide

Federal officials have reportedly given Ghislaine Maxwell paper clothes to wear while she is in prison, out of fear that she could attempt suicide. The NY Daily News reports that, in addition to her attire provisions, Maxwell is also not allowed to have regular bedsheets. She also is required to have a roommate, and someone must be with her at all times when she moves about the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

On July 2, Maxwell was taken into custody by the FBI. She has been charged with four counts of sex-trafficking minors and two counts of perjury for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein in the sex trafficking of minors. She potentially faces a maximum of 35 years in prison, if she is convicted on all charges. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, and died in August, with his death being ruled a suicide. Many have been skeptical of this, even his own legal representatives, considering he was known to associate with many high-profile figures.

Following her arrest, a friend of Maxwell's TV host and journalist Christopher Mason has known her since the 1980s, has alleged the she likely has copies of lurid videos of Epstein and others, according to the Daily Mail. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers." He added, "If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her."

Mason went on to say, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots." Maxwell's former friend finally said, "Ghislaine made sure that she socked away thumb drives of it all. She knows where all the bodies are buried, and she'll use whatever she had to save her own a—." At this time, it is unknown if federal prosecutors plan to make a deal with Maxwell for whatever information she may have, but she has maintained that she is innocent in Epsteins alleged crimes.