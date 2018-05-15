Georgia Mom Admits Allowing Daughters to be Molested for Cash

A 25-year-old mother in Georgia has reportedly admitted to knowingly subjecting her two young daughters to molestation in exchange for cash.

On Friday, Morgan Summerlin pleaded guilty to charges of rape and trafficking a person for sexual servitude, cruelty to children and entincing children for indecent purposes. According to a report by WSVN, she is accused of bringing her daughters, ages five and six, to the homes of elderly men where she knew they’d be sexually assaulted.

Summerlin’s daughters reportedly told other adults about their mom’s desperate money-making scheme. According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the children said that Summerlin took them to the home of 78-year-old Richard Office.

They were told to call Office “Pop,” and said that he touched both of them inappropriately. He also allegedly raped one of the girls. Afterward, Office reportedly gave the girls $100, which their mother promptly took from them.

They described another instance where their mother brought them to the home of Alfredo Trejo. Trejo sexually assaulted both girls, and paid them. Once again, their mother took the money from them.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,” Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin told reporters. “I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Summerlin reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against her. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 4.

The two girls’ grandmother, Teresa Davidson, pleaded guilty when she was also tried for cruelty to children. She reportedly knew of the abuse her granddaughters were suffering, but failed to act or alert the authorities. She was sentenced to five years, according to a report by Daily Mail, though she will serve only one minus time served.

Both Office and Trejo were also convicted of rape, child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

Office was sentenced to life in prison without hte possibility of parole. He will also serve a sentence of 146 years concurrently. Trejo was given a 25 year prison sentence, followed by life on probation.

Summerlin’s friends and family were in awe of the revelation. Many noted how she had seemed like any other mom, particularly in her Facebook post.

“Goodnight fb gotta get up early taking kids to the final circus im [sic] so excited,” she wrote in December.