George H.W. Bush Paying Tribute to Late Wife Barbara With ‘Book Socks’

Former President George H.W. Bush is paying tribute to his late wife in a unique way as he prepares for her funeral service on Saturday afternoon.

Former First Lady of the United States, Barbara Bush, passed away on Tuesday. Her funeral begins at 12 p.m. ET at St. Martin Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. She was 92 years old at the time of her passing. Her husband, the 41st President of the United States, is currently 93.

Reporters in Texas say he has found his own light-hearted way to pay tribute to his late wife’s legacy.

“Aides say that President Bush 41, known for his wildly festive socks, is paying tribute to his wife today by wearing what he calls his ‘book socks,’” tweeted Andrea Mitchell, NBC News correspondent. “They are described as beige with brightly colored images of books signifying Barbara Bush’s life long advocacy of literacy.”

During her time as a political influencer, Barbara Bush was best known for her work advancing universal literacy. She described literacy as “the most important issue we have,” and created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy during her time as first lady. In particular, the organization sought to put an end to the generational cycle of illiteracy, especially in the United States.

President George H.W. Bush has released numerous statements in mourning of his wife. On Wednesday, he thanked the American public for the outpouring of condolences that came in the wake of her passing.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on – as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list,” the statement reads.

Barbara Bush was the only woman in American history to see both her husband and her son sworn in as President of the United States. Abigail Adams came close — she was the wife of John Adams, the second president; and the mother of John Quincy Adams, the sixth president. However, she passed away before her son was elected.

In addition, Barbara Bush was the second lady from 1981 to 1989, while her husband worked as VP under President Ronald Reagan. From the beginning of her husband’s political career, she participated in political groups, particularly those aimed at Republican women.