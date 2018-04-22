Former President George H.W. Bush Breaks Down Sobbing at Wife’s Funeral

President George H.W. Bush appeared to break down sobbing during wife Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday, as his son read an old love letter aloud.

The 41st President of The United States sat in the front row of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas on Saturday afternoon. His son, Jeb Bush, read a eulogy aloud, which included a love letter President Bush had written to Barbara on Jan. 6, 1994.

“Will you marry me?” the former president wrote. “Oops, I forgot, we did that 49 years ago. I was very happy on that day in 1945, but I’m even happier today. You have given me joy that few men know. You have made our boys into men by balling them out and then, right away, by loving them. You have helped Doro be the sweetest, greatest daughter in the whole wide world. I have climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband.”

As Jeb spoke, President Bush abruptly began to shake with short, convulsive sobs in his seat. He appeared to squeeze his eyes closed. His tears drew the attention of his other children sitting beside him on the pew, including former President George W. Bush.

Reporters in Texas said that President Bush found his own light-hearted way to pay tribute to his late wife’s legacy.

“Aides say that President Bush 41, known for his wildly festive socks, is paying tribute to his wife today by wearing what he calls his ‘book socks,’” tweeted Andrea Mitchell, NBC News correspondent. “They are described as beige with brightly colored images of books signifying Barbara Bush’s life long advocacy of literacy.”

During her time as a political influencer, Barbara was best known for her work advancing universal literacy. She described literacy as “the most important issue we have,” and created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy during her time as first lady. In particular, the organization sought to put an end to the generational cycle of illiteracy, especially in the United States.

President Bush has released numerous statements in mourning of his wife. On Wednesday, he thanked the American public for the outpouring of condolences that came in the wake of her passing.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on – as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list,” the statement reads.