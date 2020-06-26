Indiana Nurse Fired After Racist Comments About George Floyd, Black Community

A racist video posted by an Indiana nurse has ended with her firing. Kristy Ann Wilker was fired by Lutheran Hospital in the city of Fort Wayne after a clip of her discussing "Black privilege," as well as weighing in on the recent civil rights protests, the larger Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the removal of certain historic statues. All while insisting that she's "not racist."

"Black privilege is thinking you are deserved or entitled to something because of the color of your skin," Wilker said in the clip, per Heavy. "They — people, Black people especially — do get special scholarships, um, they are also shielded from a lot of scrutiny, um, because of the color of their skin. I'm not racist. I would never treat any patient differently, I would never treat any human being differently. I think God loves everyone. I'm on the same page. However, I don’t think that any race is above scrutiny, including Black people."

After the video had gone viral, Twitter user Chris Evans pointed out in a lengthy thread that her-co-workers at Lutheran Hospital regularly complained about her and her often-racist remarks. Evans also revealed that Wilker's husband is a police officer in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne, Indiana nurse Kristy Ann Wilker has lost her job at Lutheran Hospital after posting this video railing against black people and claiming George Floyd died because he was on drugs and “resisting arrest” pic.twitter.com/JYitl4JYEx — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 25, 2020

Later in the video, Wilker moved onto the subject of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who was killed by police during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, which sparked the initial protests. "He started to have a freakout panic attack when they put him in the car probably because he was high on meth, Fentanyl and positive for COVID," Wilkin speculated. "Was the police officer's foot in the wrong spot? Maybe, but you know, um, meth and Fentanyl and positive COVID are probably more leading factors to [a myocardial infarction], so do your research."

While winding down, Wilker also addressed the tearing down of statues to Confederate soldiers and other historical figures with racist ties. "Some things will always be. I have never been a part of slavery. I don't know anything about that. I'm not raising children who know anything about that. You don't know anything about that. So, let's not um, pretend that our history — or that history — not even ours because we're taking stuff out of history, right? Teddy Roosevelt? So, let's not pretend like that has any reflection on today's society.