‘Friends’-Themed Central Perk Ice Cream Is Now Available

As fans eagerly await the highly-anticipated Friends reunion at HBO Max, they can sit down and do a full binge of the beloved series all while getting their own taste of some Central Perk flavors. Serendipity Brands on Tuesday officially launched a Friends-themed ice cream flavor – Central Perk Almond Fudge – and it’s already available for purchase as a permanent addition to the brand’s chilled dessert lineup!

According to Serendipity, when fans treat themselves to a pint of Central Perk Almond Fudge, they will be treating themselves to a delicious blend of decadent chocolate covered almonds and fudge swirls that create "a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream." Fans of the sitcom will note that the flavor is named after the show's iconic coffee shop. Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands, said the series "is a pop-culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for!" According to Pesce, the new flavor serves up "nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop."

(Photo: Serendipity)

Central Perk Almond Fudge launched Tuesday alongside several other pop culture-inspired flavors. Partnering with Warner Bros., Serendipity also debuted flavors inspired by the beloved 1985 adventure comedy The Goonies, the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack, and the cult classic Christmas film A Christmas Story – Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad, Gopher Tracks, and Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae. Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad, named after two of the characters in The Goonies, includes chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge covered almonds.

Both Central Perk Almond Fudge and Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad are available for purchase Tuesday. Gopher Tracks and Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae are set to launch later in 2021. According to Serendipity, only the Friends-themed ice cream is a permanent fixture, with the three other TV-inspired flavors being limited-time releases. All flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in local supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country, as well as online at serendipitybrands.com.

(Photo: Serendipity)

The Friends-inspired ice cream pint comes amid exciting times for fans of the series, as a reunion special is currently in the works at HBO Max. The reunion, which is set to bring together the original cast (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer), was initially set to debut in May 2020 alongside the launch of the streaming service. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was delayed, with filming set to begin, as of last update, this spring.