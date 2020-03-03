Fox News Analyst Brit Hume Posts Screenshots With NSFW Tab Open in Browser

Fox News analyst Brit Hume has found himself in a somewhat embarrassing situation, as after he posted some election-related screenshots of his computer screen, Twitter users notice a NSFW tab open in his browser. Hume was sharing the betting odds of Joe Biden emerging the winner of the Super Tuesday Democratic Presidential candidate nomination, but users quickly noticed that among his open tabs, there was one for “sexy vixen vinyl.” He has since deleted the tweet.

fox news analyst brit hume likes sexy vixen vinyl (h/t .@BadFoxGraphics) pic.twitter.com/UbRM6ptfvC — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 3, 2020

One user researched the term, and found that it seems to be a link to a shinny black bra and bottoms outfit. Notably, The Wrap reports that this is not actually the first time this has happened, as Hume essentially made the exact same faux pas earlier in the week.

Many have since taken to Twitter to joke about the situation, with one user quipping, “America has just one question, is Brit Hume going to order the vinyl gloves that are not included in the sexy vixen vinyl outfit? I say yes, only because of the coronavirus.”

Watching the Twitter accounts of Brit Hume and Brit Hume’s wife with great interest this morning pic.twitter.com/AnzF6MgQX5 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 3, 2020

“Now he has to get this for his wife or there will be hell to pay this morning,” another person joked, to which someone else replied, “I was thinking the same thing…she has to be wondering who tf he is shopping this for!”

“I’m not sure what shows the greater lack of judgment here though. Leaving up his sexy vinyl vixens tab, or banking with Sun Trust,” one other user wrote, commenting on the fact that Hume also had his banking tab open as well.

Sir, I’m sure you changed the name of that tab so people wouldn’t find your grocery list. pic.twitter.com/ccDtSYCbhW — One of Bob Marley’s 3 Little Birds (@pbb_louie) March 3, 2020

Not everyone has been critical of Hume, however, as some have come to the defense of the Fox News figure.

“People ought not to be shamed for fantasy- yet here’s this weird shaming pattern for sexual exploration. It’s not fair and could be seen as hippocritical. You want to shame a single male for having sexual thoughts? Is that not the patriarchy in action?” one person commented.

At this time, Hume does not appear to have commented on the situation.