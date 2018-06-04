Former President George H.W. Bush Released from Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Maine hospital Monday, a week after he was admitted for low blood pressure.

“President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Southern Maine Health Care today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath wrote on Twitter.

On May 27, McGrath announced that Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Maine “after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.” The president was expected to stay there for “a few days for observation,” adding, “The former president is awake and alert and not in any discomfort.”

On Friday, Bush’s staff tweeted a photo of the president reading George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story by Ellie LeBlond Sosa and writer Kelly Anne Chase. The book also includes a foreward by his son, former President George W. Bush.

“Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life,” Bush wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of the author and co-author too.”

The 93-year-old president was previously hospitalized in Houston on April 22, just five days after his wife, Barbara Bush, died at 92. Bush was diagnosed with a blood infection, and was released from the hospital on May 4.

In his foreword to Sosa and Chase’s book, George W. Bush revealed more details about his mother’s last moments.

“On April 17, 2018, Barbara Pierce Bush spent her final hours the way she wanted: holding hands with the love of her life,” the younger Bush wrote, reports PEOPLE. “Before Mom left this Earth, she said her soul was settled. She believed in God and Heaven above. And she knew that one day her soulmate, George H.W. Bush, would join her there for eternity.”

Sosa, the daughter of Dorothy Koch Bush, said the first question she had for her grandmother when she started working on the book was how the Bushes stayed in love after 77 years of marriage.

“She says, ‘Well I was in love and I am in love, so that’s not hard. What a silly question.’ So she was in love, they were in love — that’s the secret. That’s it, you just have to love each other,” Sosa recalled.

Bush is already the longest-lived president in U.S. history. After serving in the Nixon and Ford administrations, he served as vice president for President Ronald Reagan’s two terms. He also served one term as president from 1989 to 1993. His son, President George W. Bush, served as president from 2001 to 2009. His second son, Jeb Bush, was Florida Governor from 1999 to 2007.