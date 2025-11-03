Former Fox Anchor Charged With Murder

Former news anchor Angelynn “Angie” Mock has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her mother to death.

Mock, who previously worked as a news anchor for Fox 2 in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015, was arrested after police responded to a “reported cutting” at a residence in Wichita, Kan., at about 7:52 a.m. on Friday, according to a Sedgwick County Police Department media release.

When police arrived, they found Mock, 47, standing outside the home. Upon entering, officers found Mock’s mother, 80-year-old Anita Avers, “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.” Avers was transported to the hospital, where she died that same morning.

(Sedgwick County Jail)

Mock was also treated for unspecified injuries before being taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to the SCPD, and there has been no motive disclosed in Mock’s alleged stabbing of her mother.

Sedgwick County 9-1-1 dispatch recordings obtained by KAKE do reveal a call from a woman who claimed she “stabbed her mother to save herself,” although it has not been confirmed by police who the caller was.

