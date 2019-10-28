Former Democratic Senator Kay Hagan Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 66

It has been reported that former Democratic Senator Kay Hagan has died “unexpectedly,” at the age of 66. According to HuffPost, the family of the former North Carolina politician issued a statement on her passing, saying, “We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning. Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.”

Senator Hagan was a devoted public servant, a wonderful colleague, and, above all, a friend. My deepest sympathies are with her family and the people of North Carolina. https://t.co/9AETfVoJ2n — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 28, 2019

Following her passing, many of Hagan’s peers have taken to social media to mourn her untimely passing.

“We lost my good friend Kay Hagan today. She was one bright yellow ray of sunshine for everyone she touched—the Senate, her beloved state of NC, her friends. As she struggled the last few years, Chip & their kids were always at her side. Look up at the sun & think of Kay today,” Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a tweeted statement.

They say things come in three… First it was Elijah Cummings, then it was John Conyers, now it is Kay Hagan. The Democratic Party has lost some major giants in the past week. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 28, 2019

“The world is a little grayer since we lost this amazing woman and dear friend today. The courage and determination that Kay Hagan and her family showed in the face of her debilitating illness over the last few years was awe inspiring. I loved her,” former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill offered.

“My heart goes out to Chip Hagan and the entire Hagan family in the passing of Kay. Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military friendly state,” U.S. Congressman Mark Walker wrote.

The WCDP mourns today for one of North Carolina’s greatest senators. Kay Hagan was a kind and decent woman who cared for and served our great state well. She will be truly, deeply missed by all of Watauga County, and all of North Carolina. #ncpol #ncsenhttps://t.co/YTYKxiMOoX — Watauga County Democrats (@WataugaDems) October 28, 2019

At this time, there is no word on a possible cause of death.