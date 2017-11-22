Football Player Mysteriously Vanishes in This Celebration Video

College athletes harbor some incredible skills, but in a new viral video, USC’s Deontay Burnett appears to have vanishing abilities.

In the video, the camera is focused on players 14 and 88, who are doing a joint celebration dance complete with some fancy hand and feet work.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Burnett, number 80, is seen standing behind the two of them and as they cross paths in front of him and then uncross, Burnett completely, and inexplicably, disappears.

It is one of the most bizarre things you will ever see and it is impossible to understand.

Upon viewing it multiple times, it appears the only logical explanation is that he ducks behind player number 50, who is casually walking behind the celebrating teammates, and runs off screen quickly to the right, but it’s not entirely clear.

The only other plausible explanations for Burnett’s disappearance are that he is secretly a David Blaine-like illusionist, or a mutant of some kind with invisibility powers.

While he has yet to provide an explanation, Burnett did at least acknowledge the video by retweeting a USC Trojans tweet that joked, “Now we know why no one can cover Deontay Burnett, he has superpowers.”