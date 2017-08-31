Here’s Exactly What Floyd Mayweather Said to Conor McGregor After Losing

In what was an epic showdown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather beat the Irish MMA fighter in a tough match with two of the boxing world’s greats.

McGregor did not go down and showed he had a lot of skill to take on the veteran champion, but the fight was stopped one minute and five seconds into round 10 by the referee.

After the competition ended though with Mayweather knocking out McGregor, Mayweather had a few words to share about his fight with McGregor.

“He’s a tough competitor. I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquio fight,” he said, adding, “If I’m not mistaken, I guaranteed everyone this fight wouldn’t go the distance.”

He goes on to say that his game plan the whole evening was to take his time and let the 29-year-old pro debut take his time and “shoot all his heavy shots early.”

In what grabbed the attention of audiences at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mayweather said he chose the right dance partner for the fight because, “This was my last fight tonight ladies and gentleman.”

After this fight, Mayweather remains undefeated.

McGregor also took to the media shortly after to share some of his words for Mayweather, saying, he turned him into a “Mexican.”

“What can I say, I had a bit of fun over this side. I thought it was close. I get a bit wobbly when I’m tired. there was a lot on the line and I should have been allowed to continue. Early on I was handy enough. He was composed, fifty pro fights will give you that. I’ve been strangled on live TV and let it go. But f— it, it was a great buzz.”

He goes on to say that the man should have let him go and put him down, adding he was “tired.”

“It was fatigue and I get wobbly. Let me wobble back to my corner. You’ve got to put me down. Happy to perform for a different crowd and to be here draped in the flag,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, the match had been delayed due to PPV issues. Showtime shared an update with fans, letting them know of the outage and how it would be resolved shortly. Eventually, though, the fight got started with both men winning rounds and throwing hard punches.

