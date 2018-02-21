Woman Destroys Her Gun in Wake of Florida School Shooting

In response to the Florida school shooting, a Connecticut woman no longer wishing to be associated with gun culture has destroyed her own gun.

In a Facebook video that has now gone viral, Amanda Meyer is seen putting her Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun in an angle grinder and sawing it, completely destroying the deadly weapon.

“I’m not a protester, an activist, or anything like that – just a regular hillbilly gun owner probably like many of you. I grew up around guns, I took the hunter’s safety class when I was 14 years old, and my parents emphasized proper gun safety from a really early age, and I’ve carried that with me throughout my life,” Meyer says in the video. “I really like this gun, but you know what I like more is when people don’t get killed. We have all been affected by gun violence.”

Meyer goes on to say that her brother shot and killed himself, the massacre at Sandy Hook occurred less than 20 miles from where she was teaching and her cousin and his wife were at the concert in Las Vegas where a gunman killed 51 people and injured hundreds more.

“If I sold this gun, it might end up in the hands of a normal person, a mass murderer or a suicide victim, and there’s really no way that I can know where it ends up. The only way that I can know for sure that this gun will never hurt anyone is if it doesn’t exist,” she concludes before destroying it.

Meyer made the decision to destroy her gun after learning of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where confessed gunman Nikolas Cruise opened fire with an AR-15. The shooting claimed the lives of 17 students and adults and wounded more than a dozen.

In the wake of the shooting, the call for gun reform has been placed in the spotlight again, with survivors of the Florida shooting becoming vocal leaders in the fight. Students have planned nationwide organized walkouts and have travelled to Tallahassee to urge lawmakers to take actions to prevent another massacre as students at high schools across the country walkout of their classrooms to show their support.