US Attorney General and Florida Governor Call for Review of Mental Health in School Shootings

In the wake of a tragic school shooting in Florida, both the U.S. Attorney General and Florida Governor are calling for a review of mental health reforms.

Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke during a joint news conference.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” Scott said.

“Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state,” Scott continued.

“They’re committed to provide the resources and have a real conversation about how do we make sure we have public safety. I want to make sure that my children, my grandchildren, yours, everybody in this state, can wake up and be safe. I’m going to stay here and do everything I can,” Scott later added.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also spoke, according to ABC News, calling for “effective enforcement of our gun laws — focusing on criminals and dangerous people, mentally ill people.”

“So today I’ve directed my office of Legal Policy to work with our partners at Health and Human Services, Education, Homeland Security, and across this administration to study the intersection of mental health and criminality and identify how we can stop people capable of such heinous crimes,” Sessions added.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump delivered a speech regarding the school shooting in Florida but did not utter the word “gun” during it.

As CBS News reports, the President spoke to the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White house, saying, “Today, I speak to a nation in grief. Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil.”

“To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain,” Trump continued. “We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school.”

“We must work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life,” President Trump later added.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

While his speech did not include any mention of guns, the U.S. President did state that he plans to visit Parkland, Florida, the city where the tragic shooting took place.

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his feelings about what had happened.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” the President tweeted.