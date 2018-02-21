Ohio Governor Softened Second Amendment Stand Days After Florida School Shooting

In the days after the tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Ohio’s governor softened his Second Amendment stand on his campaign website.

CNN reports that the page was previously titled, “Defending the Second Amendment,” and featured photos of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in an ammunition store.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sometime in the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, the page title was changed to “COMMON SENSE ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT,” and much of the verbiage was altered as well.

“John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems,” the page description now reads. “In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action.”

“John Kasich has spoken out on the need for reasonable reforms to prevent future massacres – including the potential of expanding background checks on gun sales and limiting the ability to sell weapons that have often been used in mass killings,” the description continues. “As Governor, he recently challenged a bipartisan working group of gun owners and gun control advocates to find common ground that will protect the 2nd Amendment and save lives.”

“The 2nd Amendment is one of the most divisive issues in our country. Leadership requires the willingness to tackle these issues and to find solutions. Our country and our children deserve that leadership,” the policy stance concludes.

Gov. Kasich isn’t the only governor who has been affected by the violent shooting. Following the tragedy, Florida’s Governor called for a review of mental health reforms.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” Florida Governor Rick Scott said during a joint news conference.

“Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state,” Scott continued.

“They’re committed to provide the resources and have a real conversation about how do we make sure we have public safety. I want to make sure that my children, my grandchildren, yours, everybody in this state, can wake up and be safe. I’m going to stay here and do everything I can,” Scott later added.