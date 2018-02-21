Father of Shooting Victim to President Trump: ‘I’m Pissed’

Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, gave a passionate speech during President Donald Trump’s listening session on Wednesday.

Pollack, standing by his two sons, spoke out about how gun control laws need to be “fixed” in the country.

“I’m very angry that this happened, because it keeps happening,” Pollack said. “9/11 happened once, and they fixed everything. How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I’m not going to sleep until it’s fixed. And Mr. President, we’re going to fix it. I’m going to fix it. I’m not going to rest.”

Andrew Pollack, father of one of the victims of the deadly Florida school shooting last week tells Pres. Trump at a White House listening session: “9/11 happened once, and they fixed everything. How many schools, how many children have to get shot?” https://t.co/OTfbk9b9rz pic.twitter.com/RZNYjZfWqM — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2018

Pollack’s daughter was 18-year-old Meadow Pollack. She had recently been accepted to Lynn University in Boca Raton, but was one of the 14 students and three teachers killed on Feb. 14 when 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz entered the high school with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and opened fire.

“Meadow was a lovely young woman, who was full of energy,” spokeswoman Jamie D’Aria told CNN. “We were very much looking forward to having her join our community in the fall.”

Pollack was shown wearing a Trump 2020 campaign shirt in a photo released on Feb. 15, where he was frantically searching for his daughter while holding up a photo of her on his phone.

Here is Andrew Pollack yesterday showing a photo of his daughter Meadow. At that time he was searching for her. Today he said “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/MJcuCNttt8 — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

Pollack was also visually emotional at his daughter’s funeral, which was one of the first held for the 17 victims on Feb. 16.

“You killed my kid. ‘My kid is dead’ goes through my head all day and all night,” Pollack told the congregational during the ceremony. “I keep hearing it over and over.”